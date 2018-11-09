Inaugurate Cape Coast Technical University governing council

Some concerned alumni of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) have expressed displeasure about the government's delay in constituting and inaugurating a governing council for the university.
It has, therefore, appealed to the government through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to, as a matter of urgency, constitute and inaugurate the university's council to enable the university to fully function as such.
Addressing a press conference in Cape Coast today, the group noted that the absence of a governing council was affecting effective running of the university.
The spokesperson for the group, Mr Daniel Abawana, enumerating the role of a council, said a council would work to ensure a strategic direction for the university, ensure the effective management and administration of finances and also promote discipline in the university.
Mr Abawana said it was clear that the university could not function well without its council in place.
Caution
The group further cautioned the NCTE to refrain from appointing the current chairperson of the Interim Management Committee as acting vice chancellor, saying "such a move will be contrary to the Technical Universities Act and Statutes".
"Since the Cape Coast Polytechnic has been converted fully to a technical university by the Universities Amendment Act 2018 (Act 974), all operations or businesses of the university should be governed by the Technical Universities Act and its amendment and the standardised statutes of the technical universities," he stated.
Mr Abawana noted that it was only the council that had the mandate to adopt the statutes proposed by the NCTE for the university’s operation.
Avoid illegality
"Our checks reveal that the IMC has constituted a committee to come out with new statutes for our university. We want to emphasise that the IMC does not have the mandate to enact the new statutes for the university," Mr Abawana stated.
He advised the IMC to be guided by happenings of the University of Education, Winneba and be careful of its actions or inactions to avoid a legal brawl, saying such a situation would not augur well for academic and administrative functions of the university.
