IGP Dampare mismanaging Police Service but I did not plot to remove him - COP Mensah tells C'ttee

GraphicOnline Aug - 31 - 2023 , 15:11

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has denied plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

COP Alex Mensah, also told the parliamentary committee probing a viral leaked tape that the IGP is mismanaging the Police Service.

COP Mensah made these comments on Thursday, August 31, while appearing before a parliamentary committee probing a viral leaked tape in which he is heard in a conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, about the possible removal of the IGP.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” he said

Leaked tape

COP Mensah said the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation. He also said he had no plan to remove the IGP and that he did not have the power to do so.

“...This tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here,” COP Mensah said

He added “The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public

“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove IGPs.”

Bugri Naabu, however, has confirmed the authenticity of the tape and said that COP Mensah wanted him to discuss the possible removal of Dampare because he was not likely to help the NPP win the 2024 elections.

COP Mensah said that he has met with Bugri Naabu four times, but that they have discussed many different things, some of which are private and he is not ready to discuss in public.

He also said that he is a politician and works in the interest of a political party, but he did not disclose which party he supports.

Bugri Naabu had earlier stated that he recorded the conversation with COP Mensah in his private office in Osu.

The parliamentary committee is expected to submit its report on the matter to Parliament in the coming weeks.