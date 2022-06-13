IGP Dampare calms tempers after Islamic SHS students police clash

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team arrived in Kumasi on Monday afternoon for a first-hand assessment of the incident at the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo, where some students took to the streets and blocked the road to allegedly protest against frequent accidents in front of their school.
Some 25 students were injured after the police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors.
The team visited the injured students at the hospital and interacted with the students at the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo.
