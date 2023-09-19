Hwiremoase gets new Police station

Daniel Kenu Sep - 19 - 2023 , 07:43

The Ghana Christian International School in partnership with the citizens of Hwiremoase have constructed a new police station for the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The project is to help provide security visibility and maintain law and order.

Hitherto, the police service was renting private property for both office duties and as cells.

The situation compelled the Ghana Christian International School and the citizens of Hwiremoase to put up a modern facility for the police service.

The facility has two cells, offices, armoury room, store rooms, a mechanised borehole and washrooms.

A representative of Ghana Christian International School, Mr. Festus Adei, noted that the issue of law and order was important at this time when indiscipline, lawlessness and robbery were threatening the rule of law in the country.

He said it was vital for communities to support the police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.

Mr Adei pleaded with the government to assist the institution in building residency for the police and urged the people to come together as a group and give the Hwiremoase community a face-lift.

On his part, the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Eric Ken Winful, gave the assurance that the service would work in collaboration with the citizens to ensure safety in the area.

He expressed the hope that the police would enhance their engagement with the communities they served since that was a more sustainable way of reducing crime.

The Apagyahene of Adansi Traditional Council, Nana Asante Twerebour, expressed appreciation to the donors and advised citizens to report all crimes to the police and desist from taking the law into their own hands.