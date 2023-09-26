How people think translates into devt — Psychology Council

Vincent Amenuveve & Kezia Asantewaa Osei Sep - 26 - 2023 , 06:18

The way people think at the workplace translates into national development, the Chairperson of the Ghana Psychology Council, Prof. Angela Ofori-Atta, has said.

“The way we think is crucial because it affects the way we feel.

Nationally, we must begin to direct people's attention to the way they think, whether it is progressive thinking or not,” she added.

Prof. Ofori-Atta, who was addressing a virtual launch of the Psychology Week celebration by the Ghana Psychology Association (GPA) in Accra yesterday, added that “sometimes we don't think in consonance with the truth around us, the way we think may have errors”.

She said the GPA had a crucial role to play in helping change the psyche of the citizenry to support national development.

The event was on the theme: “Harnessing the power of the mind for transgenerational development.”

The occasion was also used to launch an awareness programme dubbed “10P”.

Other activities lined up include a virtual workshop on mental health and suicide reporting for members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), a health walk and a kenkey party.

The celebration would be climaxed with an annual general meeting at the Kofi Drah Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Collaboration

Prof. Ofori-Atta called on the GPA to collaborate with the council to form a standing committee to organise quarterly meetings to brainstorm strategies to adopt to grow the association.

She commended the association for demonstrating a high sense of professionalism during recent disasters such as the June 3, 2015 fire and flood disaster at Circle in Accra, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 37 psychologists were honoured for their immense support to some of the victims.

“My great pride has been the quick response of psychologists towards the COVID-19 pandemic as you caught the ball in mid-air,” the chairperson said.

Standards

The acting Registrar of the council, Anna Plange, said they were ensuring public interest by maintaining high standards in the training of psychologists.

She called for a united front to fight for the rights of members, including ensuring better remuneration for them.

“Some are not licensed, let us make it a point to speak up so that the people get to know those who are licensed professionals around,” Ms Plange added.

The Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Dr May Wulff-Caeser, entreated the media and the public to support the council to make the event successful.

The President of the GPA, Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, also called for support for the association to enable members to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Challenges

A member of the GPA in the Northern Region, Peter Mintir Amadu, mentioned some of the challenges facing colleagues in the north as low level of mental health literacy, inadequate personnel and office infrastructure, as well as lack of resources.