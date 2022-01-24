Hilla Limann Foundation marks 24 years of late President’s passing

The Hilla Limann Foundation on Sunday, January 23, donated assorted items to the Tamale Children's Home in the Northern region to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the passing of the late Dr. Hilla Limann, president of the 3rd Republic of Ghana.
Led by Dr. Zilla Limann, a daughter of the late former president, the Foundation presented assorted items including provisions, detergents, stationery and water.Follow @Graphicgh
Dr. Zilla Limann exhorted the inmates and staff of the orphanage to model their lives after the late former president who, being an orphan himself, strived to attain the highest levels of education and eventually the highest office of the land.
She was hopeful that the donation would go a long way to help address some of the challenges of the orphanage and the children.
(L-R)Roco Montia, a grand son of Dr. Hilla Limann; Lamisi Weobong, (in glasses), a niece of Dr. Hilla Limann; Dr Zilla Limann; and Lariba Montia first daughter of the late former President.
Head of the orphanage, Madam Janet on behalf of the staff and children expressed gratitude for the donation and appealed for further support to fence the foundation and refurbish their playground.
The Hilla Limann Foundation, a public nonprofit organisation run on donations, was formed in 2006 but launched in 2018. It has since engaged in a number of educational and philanthropic activities after the character of the late former president – a great philanthropist, scholar, statesman and a diplomat.
Speaking to the media after the donation, Dr. Zilla Limann reiterated the resolve of the Hilla Limann Foundation to preserve the legacy of the late former president by pursuing its four simple yet all-encompassing objectives:
- To create awareness about true democracy,
- To raise awareness about human rights,
- To promote human development for the poor and vulnerable, and
- To eradicate the abuse of human rights through education.
She expressed gratitude to all individuals, the Government of Ghana, corporations, and private foundations that have supported and provided funding for the activities of the Foundation, and thus helping to achieve the ultimate vision of empowering Ghanaians for excellence.
Dr. Hilla Limann was President of Ghana from 1979 to 1981. A military junta led by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings toppled his administration. Dr. Limann died on January 23, 1998, leaving behind a wife and seven children.