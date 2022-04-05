Help defend chieftaincy institution - Bantamahene

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, has expressed concern over the continuous vilification of the chieftaincy institution by Ghanaians over what he termed as abuse of office.
He said chiefs had been accused of being accomplices in the illegal mining menace (popularly known as ‘galamsey’) and the lack of discipline in society.
However, he said chiefs had no hand in the allocation of concessions for mining and more often than not “are not even consulted when allocating the land for mining, but we are the first to be accused when things go wrong.”
The Bantamahene said it was high time prominent people in society, including royals, started defending the chieftaincy institution and educating the people on its role in society.
Baffour Amankwatia VI made the call when the owner of Yesu Dea Transport, Yaw Amponsah Marfo (popularly known as Agya Ewiase), presented a brand new 14-seater Toyota Hiace minibus to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs.
He said chiefs had over the years (since the advent of democracy) lost almost all their powers, including their powers of summons that enabled them to compel people to respond to their calls.
He, therefore, called on particularly those who had benefited from the roles chiefs played to defend the institution when people tried to drag it in the mud.
Mr Marfo said the presentation was in response to an appeal made by the Registrar of the Regional House of Chiefs, Kofi Owusu, to help the house with a means of transportation.
Appreciation
The Mamponghene and Vice-President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Dasebere Osei Bonsu II, received the bus on behalf of the chiefs and expressed his appreciation to Mr Marfo for the gesture.
He said since becoming a chief, it was the first time an individual had donated a vehicle to the house. He, therefore, commended the benefactor for the donation.
He said Mr Marfo had made a similar donation to the Mampong Traditional Council and also constructed a fully furnished police station and residential facility for the police service within the Mampong Municipality.