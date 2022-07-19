Harvest souls, not wealth - Moderator

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, the Rt Rev. Samuel Prosper Dzomeku, has called on the clergy to win souls for God's Kingdom and refrain from the temptation of wealth gathering.
He said the behaviour of some men of God, who, instead of winning souls, embarked on aggressive wealth gathering, had made their calling suspicious to the public, who thought people pursued ministry because of money.
The Rt Rev. Dzomeku was preaching the sermon at the ordination service for 34 ministers of the church at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Parish at Kotobabi in Accra.
Preaching on the theme: "The faithful steward's reward", the Moderator said God was the rewarder of His servants and not human beings.
He, therefore, charged the ordinands not to put their trust in people and overburden their congregants, for God is faithful and would supply all their needs.
He admonished them to share the word of God generously in order to make the needed impact on their lives and those of others.
Caution
The Rt Rev. Dzomeku cautioned all ministers to desist from the practice where sermons were preached and skills devised to touch the pockets of people, instead of their hearts, to give.
Those acts, he said, caused congregants to give grudgingly, instead of cheerfully, which would make the congregants lose their reward.
He reminded the ministers that their primary duty was to win souls for Christ, saying that duty they must carry out faithfully.
The Moderator, assisted by the Synod Clerk, Rev. Dr Yohanes Ahiabu, performed the ordination rites.
Rev. Mrs Love Srebi, one of the newly ordained ministers, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked God for His Grace upon them.
She also expressed their gratitude to the executive of the church, the Synod Committee, past executive, the Faculty of the Global Theological Seminary and their families who were present to witness the ceremony for their respective roles resulting in the success of their ordination.