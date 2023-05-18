Gyampoh reappointed Technical Editor of TLT journal

Daily Graphic May - 18 - 2023 , 07:52

An engineer and lubrication specialist, Gyampo Mintah Gyampoh, has been reappointed Technical Editor of the Tribology and Lubrication Technology (TLT), a scientific and technical journal, for another year.

Tribology is the science of wear, friction and lubrication.

Last year, Mr Gyampoh became the first African to serve in the dual roles of Technical Editor and on the Editorial Advisory Board of TLT, the official monthly publication of the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE).

The STLE is a professional technical society that provides education, technical research and professional development through courses, events, periodicals and practices in tribology and lubrication engineering.

Appointment

A letter of appointment signed by the Editor-in-Chief of the STLE, Rachel Fowler, said: “Thank you for serving as a TLT Technical Editor during our 2022-2023 publishing year.

TLT readers are enjoying this high-quality editorial content and you are the main reason why.

Because you did such an outstanding job, TLT would like to extend an invitation to you to serve again during our 2024 publishing year.”

For Mr Gyampoh, to get to hold the office for two consecutive years was “a rare and privileged honour I shall cherish for the rest of my life”.

He said with his expertise in tribology and lubrication engineering, he had contributed his quota by serving on both the Oil and Gas and Automotive Sector Skills Bodies, the National Technical and Vocational Education Qualification Framework Committee (NTVETQFC) of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

Additionally, Mr Gyampoh serves in the Energy Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and represents the association on both the NTVETQFC and the Electricity Market Implementation Committee (EMIC) of the Ministry of Energy.

He likewise serves in the Oil, Gas and Minerals Sector of the Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

Mr Gyampoh said he would continue to sensitise schools, colleges and industries and be an interface between academia and industry on the tribology and lubrication engineering front.

He expressed his appreciation to all on whose shoulders he stood to achieve this feat.

Technical Editor

Mr Gyampoh said the role of the Technical Editor was to create three story ideas — a feature article, which should be an in-depth exploration of a technical aspect in one of his areas of expertise, which was gears and gear lubrication; the other two being aviation lubricants and synthetic lubricants.

Furthermore, he has to nominate an engineering personality in the field of tribology and lubrication and set the agenda and questions for a 20-minute question-and-answer session.