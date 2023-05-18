Wesley Grammar Old Students hand over projects to alma mater

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 18 - 2023 , 07:26

The Old Students’ Association of the Wesley Grammar Senior High School has handed over two completed projects to its alma mater.

The projects are a one-bedroom self-contained house and two 10,000-litre water storage units to facilitate the storage of water in the school for the benefit of both students and management.

The presentation ceremony formed part of activities of the old students’ annual homecoming event held within the precincts of the school.

Projects

The projects were executed on behalf of the association by the 1987 and 1994 Year Groups.

While the 1994 year group donated the water storage units, the 1987 year group undertook the building of the housing unit.

The Chairpersons of the 1994 and 1987 year groups, Alfred Addotei Cofie and Professor Peter Quartey, taking turns to hand over the projects on behalf of their groups, stated that as old students, their respective groups were forever committed to supporting their alma mater whenever possible.

They said given the significance of education and the impact the school had on their moulding, it was important to also support it to continue to shape and build a solid foundation for the new generation of students.

The old students also urged management to effectively maintain the projects to encourage more year groups to continue to support the school.

Commitment, gratitude

The Headmistress of Wesley Grammar SHS, Barbara Juliet Tekyiwaa Thompson, expressed her gratitude for the gesture and support, promising to exercise a strict maintenance culture to ensure the projects served their intended purposes and lasted long.

“There are a lot to be done on this compound and so whenever we ask you to come, we hope you will respond to our call,” she told the old students.

Health walk

Before the presentation, the old students were joined by students and staff of the school for a health walk.

The walk started at 7 a.m. from the school with more than 200 participants through the principal streets of Dansoman and back to the school compound.

They were accompanied by a brass band which played popular tunes to provide a fun atmosphere to motivate the athletes.

After the two-hour trek around, the group complemented the walk with a 30-minute aerobics designed to increase the cardiovascular efficiency of all involved in the walk.

Health of our school

The National President of the old students, Alexander Konadu, said the walk held both physical and symbolic significance for the association, students and staff.

He said not only did they derive the benefits of physical exercise, but it also gave them a platform to gather as an association and put together measures aimed at making the school better in all regards, as part of their annual homecoming activities.

“The health of our school here means that as old students some of us left 50,40,30,20 years ago and for that we need to look at the health of the school in terms of infrastructure and others,” he said.