Update: Groom crushed to death en route to wedding reception

What was supposed to be a joyful moment for a newly wedded couple last Sunday turned tragic when the groom was crushed to death en route to his wedding reception
.
The post wedding celebrations was to take place at the Africana Guest House, opposite the TF Hostel at Atomic Junction.
However, on their way to the venue, a vehicle trying to overtake another vehicle run into theirs at Madina.
The couple were rushed to the Legon Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, while the bride is said to be receiving treatment at the same hospital.