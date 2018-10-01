Ghanaian pilot Capt Quainoo to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accra

Captain Solomon Quainoo is the Ghanaian pilot with Emirates Airlines who will be flying the biggest passenger aircraft in the world for the official commissioning of the new Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport
.
He has operated different types of aircraft including Boeing 777 and A340 before gaining command to pilot the A380, the biggest passenger aircraft in the world.
He will be the man in the cockpit when Emirates operates the A380 to Accra, Ghana for the first time in a one-off flight when the Terminal 3 is inaugurated on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
Graphic Online's Samuel Doe Ablordeppey had a snap chat with this great Ghanaian who has traveled to many countries on all continents.
Watch the interview below