Greater Accra GIS Commander tours 2 districts

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, DCOI Maud Anima Quainoo, has urged personnel of the service to work hard to enhance the image of the service.
She has, therefore, cautioned officers to desist from activities that could bring the name of the service into disrepute.
DCOI Quainoo gave the advice when she paid a working visits to two districts under her command to familiarise with operations on the ground and also to interact with officers to boost their morale.
She toured the Amasaman and Legon districts under her command, and expressed satisfaction about the work output of the officers in charge of the districts after the exercise.
She encouraged the officers to work hard to support their commanders to achieve the goals of the service,and to eschew laziness while maintaining utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
Work ethics
DCOI Quainoo indicated that any officer who violated any of the offences stated in the GIS Regulation 2016 ( LI 2245) would be sanctioned accordingly.
She also paid a courtesy call on the Dean of International Programmes at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Eric Osei-Assibey, to establish a mutual relationship with the centre.
She expressed gratitude to the Dean for the office space granted to the service to process students’ permits.
The Regional Commander also met with the Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Mr Clement Wilkinson, who had given a plot of land for the Amasaman District Office, as well as office space at Adjen Kotoku to enable the service monitor, register and regularise the stay of foreigners in the country.
Mr Wilkinson commended officers at the Amasaman District for their enforcement duties.
The Regional Commander was accompanied on the tour by her second-in command, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Evelyn Aseidu Gyekye; Head of Administration, Chief Superintendent, Eunice Koomson; Head of Public Affairs, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Antoniette Adu Gardiner, and the Deputy Staff Office, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Atta Kyei Snr.