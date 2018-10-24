Grand Ladies Auxiliary Knights donate items to 37 Military Hospital

The Accra East Grand Ladies Auxiliary Knights of St John International, a Catholic religious group has addressed some challenges confronting the Burns Unit of the 37 Military Hospital by presenting items worth GHȻ20,000 to the hospital
.
The rest included infrared thermometers, cartons of milo beverage, cartons of milk, and boxes of water.
The President of the Accra East Grand Ladies Auxiliary Knights of St John International, Mrs Belinda Dogbatse indicated that the donation was in response to a request made by the hospital for medical items to treat burns and bruises suffered by a number of patients on admission.
“With the research we did, it came to light that 37 military hospital is usually the first call when it came to accidents relating to burns which is why we chose the burns unit” she noted during a ceremony held in Accra to hand over the items to the hospital.
She mentioned that the gesture was not only part of their social responsibility as a religious group but was also aimed at helping resource the unit in order to support its patients.
“We have a responsibility to do social work so wherever we focus we try to address the difficulties facing that particular area” she stated.
Mrs Dogbatse added that it was important for the unit to be well resourced to provide improved services to patients affected with burns.
While calling for other benevolent groups, organisations, and individuals to come aboard to support the burns unit, she pledged that her outfit would continue to strengthen
Receiving the items on behalf of the Burns Unit, a Matron with the 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Annie Djokoto expressed gratitude for the generosity done by the
“This donation means a lot to us as it would go a long way to make patients recover without delay
They need nutritious food, water and dressing materials to make their skin resuscitate” she stated.
She used the opportunity to call on the public to extend a helping hand to the Burns Unit in other to equip them
“We need more of such kindness from philanthropist, as the hospital alone cannot cater for the needs of these