Govt releases GH¢150m to patch potholes across Ghana

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 16 - 2024 , 16:50

The government has released an GH¢150 million to contractors for the patching of potholes across Ghana.

The Head of Public Relations Unit at the Ministry of Roads and Highways announced this in a press released issued on Friday afternoon.

The press release is dated February 15 and it explains that the amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

"The intervention is to enable the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to undertake routine pothole patching activities on some major roads, which deteriorated in 2023 due to heavy rains," it said.

“The Ministry is hopeful that this timely intervention will result in smoother road surfaces, help reduce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespan of our road infrastructure.”