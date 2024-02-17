Ayilo: Lowers cholesterol, prevents cancer cell growth

Raphael Nyarkotey Obu Feb - 17 - 2024 , 10:57

PICA is an eating disorder in which a person eats things not usually considered food. One of the most common disorders is the eating of kaolin. Also known as ayilor by the Gadangmes, it is a baked solid white clay usually taken by pregnant women.

They are usually baked into egg-shaped balls. But what are the scientific benefits?

Diarrhoea, constipation

One animal study by Callahan GN (2003) reasoned that animals eat dirt or clay when they have diarrhoea, stomach distress, or poisonous fruit. Bismuth subsalicylate (Kaopectate), a medication that treats diarrhoea, has a mineral makeup that’s similar to kaolin, or the kind of clay some people eat for the same purpose. So eating soil could potentially relieve diarrhoea.

Moosavi M (2017) study suggests that clay may help some people with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation by regulating bowel movements. Also, another study by Buccigrossi et al., (2017) found that a type of adsorbent clay called diosmectite helped stop rotavirus from replicating.

Littman et al., (2022) reasoned that bentonite can also help to treat diarrhoea.

Other conditions

Callahan GN's (2003) study found that pregnant women worldwide ate dirt to help ease morning sickness symptoms. This is practised in most cultures.

Srasra and Bekri-Abbes (2020) review found clay to be a natural detoxifier. A recent study by Wang et al., (2021) found bentonite clay’s effectiveness at aflatoxin absorption in earlier animal and human trials.

The researchers also tested a sodium bentonite clay on computational, in vivo and in vitro models, suggesting it may offer a method to combat emergencies such as an outbreak of acute aflatoxicosis.

Wang and Phillips (2023) recommend that calcium montmorillonite clay may enhance the antibacterial effects of barrier creams against Escherichia coli formation. The authors highlight that montmorillonite clay may occur in creams to treat diaper rash due to its adsorption properties.

Lead, other heavy metals

A recent study by Abdelnaby et al., (2023) recommends that bentonite clay nanoparticles help to remove trace elements of residual lead and cadmium from milk. On the other hand, Moosavi M et al., (2017) review also recommends that bentonite is an effective treatment for metal toxicity in animal models.

A study by Turgut et al., (2021) recommends the following combinations of ingredients have a cholesterol-lowering effect on mice: bentonite, grape seed extract and turmeric; bentonite, grape seed extract, psyllium and turmeric; bentonite, grape seed extract, turmeric and flaxseed.

Stops growth of 2 cancer cell lines in the lab

Cervini-Silva et al., (2016) study found that eating clay stopped the growth of cancer cell line U251, a human cancer cell found in a central nervous cancer called glioblastoma.

However, another cell line grew larger when exposed to the substance.

The researchers explained that the cell formations and swelling of bentonite clay were the reasons for this, and it could potentially be effective against specific types of cancers (such as glioblastomas) but not others.

Another lab experiment by Maisanaba et al.(2014) found clay to cause cell death of Caco-two cells, a colorectal cancer line. In this study, the clay exhibited a large amount of oxidative stress upon just the cancer cells without damaging the DNA.

A study by Cai et al., (2006) in mice studies found clay to absorb certain thyroid hormones (T3 and T4), resulting in the alleviation of hyperthyroidism. This result suggests bentonite might potentially help people to keep thyroid levels down, although the test has not been duplicated in humans yet.

Xu et al., (2016) trial in rats tested the impact of clay on weight loss and found that the supplement was correlated with weight loss, as well as decreased cholesterol.

Warning

In 2016, the FDA warned consumers not to use a certain type of bentonite clay due to its high lead levels.

A study by Steiner-Asiedu et al., (2016) assessed the microbial quality of clay samples sold in two of the major Ghanaian markets. They concluded that kaolin samples were found to contain Klebsiella spp. Escherichia, Enterobacter, Shigella spp. staphylococcus spp., yeast and mould. These have health implications when consumed.

Another study by Kotei et al.(2019) showed that there were beneficial minerals in kaolin, however, the accumulated effects of these heavy metals could lead to various complications in pregnancy. The clay also contained pathogenic microorganisms. Traces of Lead, Nickel, and Arsenic were found in the clay.

Common microorganisms identified were Bacillus, Pseudomonas, Mucor and Aspergillus spp.

Also, a study by Moosavi M(2017) found that eating clay caused side effects when a person used large amounts. Sherman et al., (2011) also reported that eating clay could affect nutrients since clay in the stomach might bind to iron, zinc and other nutrients. In other words, eating dirt could increase the risk of anaemia.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day while using kaolin. This will help flush the clay from the digestive tract and prevent constipation.

Also, kaolin is an ancient remedy that could hold promise as a treatment for various health conditions. It has a low risk of side effects when a person uses it in moderate amounts.

There is a need to tap into kaolin-related products. I recommend that the government should tap into the kaolin industry. This could generate millions of dollars to the national coffers.