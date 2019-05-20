Govt recovers GH¢5.2m from petroleum under-declaration

The government has recovered GH¢5.2 million tax revenue from people and companies which under-declared petroleum products they exported between September 2017 and April 2019
.
In addition, GH¢3.03 million of fines has been collected from 62 bulk road vehicles that carried two million litres of petroleum products
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Alhassan Tampuli, told the Daily Graphic that the actions were taken between September 2017 and the first quarter of 2019 when the NPA stepped up efforts, in collaboration with the security agencies, to stem illicit trade in the downstream petroleum sector.
The actions had also resulted in the plugging of loopholes, which had led to total savings of GH¢892.8 million, following a significant reduction in volumes of exported products that would have been diverted for personal gain, at the expense of the state, said.
More savings
The government identified key supply leakages, including illegal imports, export dumping, dumping of MGO sold to foreign vessels, premix fuel diversion, transportation infractions, transfer pricing and under-invoicing and under-declaration of volumes.
Measures
Mr
Others are fuel marking programme, digital solutions such as the Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) tracking programme and the Enterprise Relational Database Management System ERDMS).
Another measure instituted was the setting up of an
Way forward
Mr
According to him, the authority was in the process of procuring software-backed automatic tank gauging systems (ATGSs) and flow metres at all depots nationwide to help monitor the lifting of products from depots electronically.
“The revision of Petroleum Products Marking LI 2187 to deliver stiffer sanctions and penalties, including prosecution and withdrawal of licences, is also being worked on,” he said.
The NPA boss further indicated that the amendment of the NPA Law to give it prosecutorial powers was also being worked on.
“We hope to implement these measures before the end of 2019,” Mr Tampuli added.
