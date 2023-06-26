Govt launches mining scheme at Atwimanso - Expected to create 2,000 direct jobs

Daily Graphic Jun - 26 - 2023 , 10:12

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker, has launched a community mining scheme at Atwimanso in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region.

The small-scale responsible mining scheme is expected to create at least 2,000 direct jobs for the youth of the area.

Last Thursday's launch, held in an atmosphere of virtual celebration, was attended by chiefs, politicians, public servants, officials of the Minerals Commission, and other opinion leaders of the community and neighbouring towns and residents.

Addressing the gathering of chiefs and enthusiastic residents at the launch, Mr Mireku Duker rejected claims that the community mining scheme had not been fully embraced by the Ghanaian public.

He said the scheme, a community-centred mining module that promoted local participation in the responsible harnessing of Ghana’s mineral resources, had so far been a success, stressing that Ghanaians, particularly those in mining communities, had taken a keen interest in it.

While commending the large-scale mining companies that accepted to cede parts of their concessions for the Atwimanso Community Mining Scheme, Mr Mireku Duker reiterated the government’s decision not to ban small-scale mining operations in the country, pointing out that contributions from small-scale mining had brought to Ghana regaining its position as Africa’s biggest gold producer.

The sector, he indicated, “has been established to employ one million people directly”.

Emphasising the key role the scheme had played in advancing the socio-economic development of Ghanaians, Mr Mireku Duker said:

“The initiative is one of the surest ways for the government to actualise its goal of raising local champions in the mining industry.”

The deputy minister urged the management of the Community Mining Scheme to adhere strictly to the laws governing the operations of such establishments and warned that the government, through the Minerals Commission, would not hesitate to withdraw the operational licence and prosecute officials and staff who would violate the relevant laws.

He said the Atwimanso Community Mining Scheme was the only official scheme being launched in the community, and warned the people against operating any other scheme that had not been sanctioned by the ministry.

He announced that the government would continue to set up more community mining schemes in areas which were suitable for small-scale mining.

Caution

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amansie South and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong, commended the sector ministry and the traditional authorities in the area on the establishment of the local mining scheme.

Mr Frimpong cautioned the people against illegal mining, commonly called galamsey locally, urging his constituents to stand up and fight the menace.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Clement Opoku Gyamfi, warned the residents not to take advantage of the community mining scheme to undertake illegal mining activities.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for heeding the call to establish the community mining scheme in the area.