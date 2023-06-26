STEM education will position nation for transformation — Adutwum

Linda Sah Jun - 26 - 2023 , 09:59

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, has expressed the belief that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education will position the country at the forefront of countries that leverage new technologies to address societal challenges.

He said it would also enable the country to improve on living standards and create opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

At the maiden STEM Road Show at the Accra High Senior School last Thursday, Dr Adutwum emphasised the importance of equipping Ghanaian students with essential skills for the fourth industrial revolution.

“The world went through the first industrial revolution, the second and then to the third industrial revolution, which is the era of computer science, and now we are in the fourth industrial revolution where there is a merger of biological and the electrical where things are changing,” he said.

The Minister of Education said it was estimated that in some 10 years, about 30 per cent of jobs would be done by robots.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing a lot of things.

The question still remains, how do we prepare our youth to meet this ever-changing landscape,” Dr Aduwtum asked.

On the theme "Imagine, Explore, Create: Unleashing the Power of STEM," the STEM Road Show was to promote STEM education among Ghanaian students.

Driven by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, the event provided an immersive and interactive learning experience for participants.

During his address, Dr Adutwum spoke about the potential of STEM education to empower Ghana's youth and drive socio-economic progress.

He stressed the significance of adapting the STEM education system to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world emphasising the need for a paradigm shift, stating, "we must nurture the innate curiosity and critical thinking abilities of our students”.

Through the maiden Road Show, students had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, conduct scientific experiments and engage in hands-on activities that showcased the practical applications of STEM disciplines.

The maiden STEM Road Show served as a testament to Ghana's commitment to empower students and prepare them for a future marked by technological advancements.

The event not only sparked a passion for science and technology but also underscored the potential of STEM education to shape the nation's socio-economic landscape.

Also present at the event were the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Headmistress of the Accra High Senior High School, Evelyn Sagbli Nabia, and other important dignitaries.

For his part, Mr Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the government's commitment to bridging the gap in STEM education and empowering Ghanaian students.

He said the government of President Akufo-Addo was bent on investing in STEM education as a means of investing in our nation's future.