Govt lauded for providing Prestea inner city roads

Members of the Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD) have commended the government for making provision for the Prestea inner city roads in the mid-year review of the 2018 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, last week
Nationwide tour
It explained that during his nationwide Ramadan tour recently, the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited Prestea, and the Divisional Chief of the Prestea Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, appealed to him to help construct the Prestea town roads, as well as the Prestea-Bogoso road because the roads did not befit a gold-mining town.
Prestea roads
According to the statement, Dr Bawumia replied, “I will help Barbara fix your roads.”
The statement further said that the fact that the Finance Minister captured their request “as part of the nationwide roads to be constructed by the government makes us grateful to the government”.