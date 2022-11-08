Govt drags striking teachers to Labour Commission over Nkansah's appointment as GES D-G

The government has dragged the striking teacher unions to the National Labour Commission (NLC) over their stance on the appointment of an acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, which dragged the unions to the NLC is requesting for an intervention in the ongoing strike by the pre-tertiary teacher unions.
The unions had claimed that they don't want Dr Eric Nkansah, currently in an acting position as the Director-General of the GES.
One of their arguments is that he is not a professional teacher and therefore he cannot be the head of the GES.
But that has been countered by the Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum who has said Dr Nkansah taught Geography as the SHS.
The teacher unions had given an ultimatum of November 4, 2022 for the government to revoke the appointment and so when the time elapsed last Friday, they embarked on the strike.
Meetings
The three teacher unions and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations are to meet today to conclude their meeting over the industrial action embarked upon as a result of the government's failure to terminate the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the acting Director General of the GES as demanded by the teachers.
Monday's meeting, the second time of meeting on the issue failed to come to an agreement.
The parties had earlier met last Friday without success.
The almost four hours of meeting on Monday [November 7, 2022] at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) was attended by the sector Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and his deputy, Bright Wireko-Brobbey; the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and his deputy, Rev John Ntim Fordjour and the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ben Arthur, among other officers from the ministries.
The unions’ side included the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev Isaac Owusu; the General Secretary of GNAT; the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu and the President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-Gh).
Teacher unions, Labour Ministry to conclude meeting over acting GES Director-General’s appointment
In a letter seen by Graphic Online dated November 8, 2022 signed by the Chief Director of the MELR, Kizito Ballans, requesting for the intervention of the NLC, the Ministry of Labour stated: "Due to its labour unrest implications, the MELR quickly invited Leadership of the said unions to a meeting on Friday, the 4th of November, 2022 for amicable resolution of the impasse.
"Even though the leadership honoured the invitation and attended the meeting in the Conference Room of the MELR, they had already declared a nationwide strike and all attempts to get them to call off the strike have proved futile.
" I have therefore been directed to bring the matter to the attention of the National Labour Commission for its urgent requisite action."
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh