Govt committed to build STEM schools - Dr Adutwum

The government has reiterated its commitment to build more Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools to help transform the socio-economic status of the country.
The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who made this known during the 10th graduation ceremony of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), Ghana, said the government, in partnership with the AIMS, would, in the next two weeks, cut the sod for the construction of a girls’ STEM senior high school (SHS).
“I am excited to inform you that we have awarded the contract for the construction of a girls’ STEM SHS, in partnership with AIMS,” he said.
He explained that the school would provide a more structured environment for female SHS students who were undertaking a nine-month STEM programme launched in November 2020 by AIMS Ghana.
The programme was part of the implementation of the UNESCO Category II Agreement with the government aimed at mentoring beneficiaries to pursue STEM careers at the highest level, he said.
More STEM school
Dr Adutwum noted that the government would also start the construction of 35 STEM SHSs across the country, 10 of which would begin this year.
“A STEM SHS has also been completed at Abomosu in the Eastern Region. Also, existing senior high schools are being retooled,” he added.
He indicated that the country was preparing to become the hub of education in Africa, adding that the government was determined not to lose focus on improving education, despite the global economic crisis.
“We recently cut the sod for the construction of the Engineering and Agricultural Sciences University at Bunso. Again, we are working on feasibility studies for five STEM universities and they have been approved under the current budget,” he added.
Projects by previous government
To buttress his point, Dr Adutwum said the government would not abandon educational projects started by previous governments.
“Within the next few weeks, we are going to see the opening of the Aflao Community Day SHS, where the science laboratory has been completed and the library stocked with books,” he said.
He commended AIMS for its work in training mathematicians and scientists in Africa while encouraging the graduates to put into practice what they had acquired during their programme.
AIMS programme
The Centre President of AIMS Ghana, Dr Prince Osei, expressed the institute’s commitment to contribute to Africa’s transformation through innovative scientific training and research.
He also charged the graduates to put their knowledge, problem-solving skills and training to use to lead Africa’s growth, while contributing to shaping the world at large.
The Canadian High Commissioner, Kathleen Csaba, in a brief remark, encouraged the graduates to use their skills as a force for good, and expressed Canada’s commitment to promote and support a growing number of women and girls in STEM.
Graduation
A total of 100 students graduated with Regular Masters and Masters in Mathematical Sciences for Teachers (MMST).
The affiliating partner universities include the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Cape Coast, the University of Ghana and the University of Energy and Natural Resources
Emmanuel Haizel and Abigail Amankwah where the valedictorians for the Regular Masters and the MMST, respectively.
Seven students were honoured with the FKA Allotey Meritorious Awards for excelling in their programmes of study.