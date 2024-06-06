Featured

Godfred Dame: A-G to continue Ambulance Case prosecution despite Judge's advice

Graphic Online Jun - 06 - 2024 , 18:08

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has announced his intention to continue prosecuting the ambulance case involving Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, despite a judge's suggestion for him to step aside.

Advertisement

The High Court judge overseeing the case had recommended that the Attorney General recuse himself after expressing concerns about Dame's interaction with Jakpa, the third accused, outside the courtroom.

The judge noted that Dame had discussed case details with Jakpa and encouraged him to submit a medical excuse to facilitate an adjournment.

However, the judge clarified that this encounter did not constitute sufficient grounds to halt the prosecutions. Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe advised Dame to step away from the direct prosecution to uphold the judiciary's integrity.

In response, Dame emphasized that the judge's recommendation was merely advisory and not an official order. Speaking to the press after the proceedings, Dame confirmed his decision to continue with the case.

“…The judge herself even after her ruling clarified that she has not given any such order at all but it is only an advice and what did you notice afterwards? I am conducting the matter, I am still conducting the trial. The most important point today is that all the applications filed by the applicants have been dismissed in their entirety,” Dame stated.

He further criticized certain individuals for manipulating facts and misleading the public, asserting that the dismissal of all five applications against the prosecution exposed these attempts at deception.

“All the five applications have failed. And I think that in reaction to this, I will say that it clearly shows that there are a group of people in this country who ride on manipulation of facts, distortion, and deception of the public. They are always seeking to mislead and deceive the public. Today they have been exposed, that is all I will say, I leave the rest to my friends,” he stated.