GIZ holds free health screening for Ashiaman, Asawase residents

The GIZ has organised a free health screening exercise for more than 1000 people at Ashiaman and Asawase in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions respectively.
The free health screening was done under the GIZ's project “COVID 19: Comprehensive Pandemic Management for Employees, Families and Communities” which aims to strengthen the Ghanaian Health system by supporting government in accessing real time data delivered by systems such as the “Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS).
Beneficiaries were screened for malaria, blood pressure, diabetes or breast cancer.
The team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lab technicians also screened children, including those under two months for various diseases.
The Head of the medical team, Dr. Brainerd Anani underscored the need for regular medical screening and check-ups, saying “This screening is important. It's not like people here don't know how to get to the hospital. But they do not have money to go. Even if they go and are given prescription, they cannot buy. That is why for such screening, it is prudent to make basic medications available”.