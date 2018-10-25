Give Osu municipal status - Prof Oquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has made a strong case for Osu to be given a municipal status
.
Prof Oquaye, who is a native of Osu, was speaking at a public forum on "Development of Osu and the Future" at Osu in Accra on
Organised by the Movement for the Attainment of Municipal Status for Klottey Korle, the forum was attended by political, religious and traditional leaders as well as students and traders.
Osu houses the Castle, the former seat of government. The Oxford Street, a business hub, is located in Osu.