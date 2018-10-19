Girl drowns in galamsey pit

Charity Twumasiwaa, a 15-year-old girl, met her untimely death when she drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit at Sabikrom near Wamfie in the Dormaa East District in the Brong Ahafo Region last Tuesday.
The police, with the help of some community members, retrieved the lifeless body of the girl at about 1p:m., after the matter was reported to the police at Wamfie.
According to a police report, the deceased, who was a Form Three student at the Wamanafo Roman Catholic Junior High School, had gone to the abandoned galamsey site with her colleagues and sisters to swim when the accident occurred.
The police have begun investigations into the incident to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of Twumasiwaa who was supposed to be in class as of the time of the incident.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who confirmed the incident to The Mirror, said when the police visited the area with some community members, they spotted the dead body floating on the surface of the abandoned pit.
He said a linguist at Sabikrom, Nana Owusu Shadrach, accompanied by Elizabeth Siaw, 17, and Alice Fosuah,14, reported the incident to the police at about 2:45 p:m.
Chief Inspector Oppong said the body had been deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.