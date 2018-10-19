Four arrested for stealing cattle

The Assin Police have arrested four persons who allegedly held herdsmen at gunpoint and stole six cattle at Assin Sumnyamekodur at dawn today
.
The cattle and items found on the suspects including knives have also been retrieved by the police.
Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong said the police had information at around 4.30am that some people had held herdsmen at gunpoint at Assin Sumnyame Kodur near Assin Adientem and made away with six cows.
She said the police quickly moved in and saw the truck at Assin Manso but it refused to stop on police instructions and drove through the police checkpoint.
DSP Oppong said police chased the vehicle and caught up with it at Assin Nkran and managed to stop the vehicle.
The occupants, however, got off the vehicle and run into the bushes. She said police chased the suspects and arrested them.
Police are still investigating the case.