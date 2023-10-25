Pedu Assemblies of God sets up fund for needy students

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Oct - 25 - 2023 , 06:59

The Fellowship of Grace Assembly (FOGA) of the Assemblies of God Church at Pedu in Cape Coast has inaugurated an educational fund to support needy students in its catchment area through school and apprenticeship.

Setting up of the fund was informed by the sight of loitering students by the Head Pastor of the FOGA, Rev. Charles Atia, around the church’s premises at Pedu in Cape Coast, when school was in session.

Rev. Atia said he was so worried that he, together with the church, decided to set up the FOGA Education Grant to support needy students through school.

At the launch of the grant last Thursday, Rev. Atia said while the church was committed to the spiritual needs of people in its catchment area, it was not oblivious of their physical development needs.

He said the initiative was to make the church more relevant to people in its catchment area.

He indicated that a needy church member, a needy pupil or student from Abura or Pedu or a pupil or person recommended by a sponsor qualified for support.

Fund

The FOGA Education Grant Initiative (FEGI) is to support selected needy students from the Pedu/Abura area through school.

Beneficiaries of the grant at the basic level would receive fees for extra classes, educational materials, pocket money and registration for their Basic Education Certificate Examination.

At the second cycle level, beneficiaries would receive fees for extra classes, educational materials, stipends and food provisions and registration for the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Beneficiaries at the tertiary level would also receive fees, educational materials, stipend and supply of foodstuffs.

Those in the apprenticeship category would have their registration paid, pocket money, tools and other equipment for work and stipend.

There are also opportunities for partial sponsorships and bursaries.

Counselling services

The beneficiaries would also receive counselling services from professional counsellors, motivational speakers and church leaders.

The Chairman of the Grant Committee, Dr Justice Boateng, said funds would be raised from church thanksgiving, annual welfare, families' sponsorships, Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, the Member of Parliament (MP) and benevolent organisations.

The MP for Cape Coast North, Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, presented GH¢5,000 towards the fund and pledged commitment towards efforts at building educated communities.

Shared responsibility

Launching the grant initiative, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of Education, Phyllis Asante Krobea, indicated that ensuring quality education for all must be a shared responsibility, adding that all stakeholders must help in its provision.

A leading member of the church and a trainee pastor who chaired the function, Benedicta Arthur, commended the church for the initiative and urged all well-meaning institutions and individuals to support it to achieve its goals.