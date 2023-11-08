Energy Minister visits flood affected communities

Diana Mensah Nov - 08 - 2023 , 07:47

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has led officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to tour flood affected communities in the aftermath of the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The visit yesterday, is part of the VRA’s routine visits to affected areas.

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders at the NADMO Emergency Operations Centre at the North Tongu District Assembly at Battor, the minister said he joined the team to further commiserate with the people and to reiterate the government’s continued support for the affected communities.

“We are working together with all stakeholders to support you,” he said.

Donation

The minister’s delegation donated 60 bags of gari, 1,200 bags of rice, 90 cartons of mackerel and 56 cartons of vegetable oil to the communities.

The items included 60 bags of beans, 60 boxes of ekujuice, 60 boxes of biscuits, 170 cartons of mackerel and 25 solar lamps with panels.

Dr Prempeh said the items were to be distributed to all the affected communities, and further said NADMO would continue its collaboration with the VRA in the distribution of relief items.

The Chief of Mepe, Mankralo Hevi Borbodzi, expressed his satisfaction with the efforts by the government so far at ameliorating the plight of the people.

“This is not a partisan matter; it is about the future of our country.

It is just unfortunate that we have to go through these painful circumstances because of the necessary spillage, but as I said, it is also not a platform for politicking.

We are grateful to the government for the interventions so far,” he said.

The team also visited the Central Tongu District Assembly in Adidome, where the District Chief Executive, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, expressed satisfaction with the minister’s visit to the area.

At the Adidome Farm Institute, which is serving as the safe haven for the affected people, Dr Prempeh reiterated the government’s quest through the inter-ministerial committee to ensure that they were given the needed reprieve.

The Mankralo of Bakpa, Togbe Kofi Torsu, also expressed his appreciation to the minister and the officials for the continued support.

Speaking to the press after the engagements, Dr Prempeh reiterated his ministry’s readiness to cooperate with the VRA and all stakeholders in order to get to the bottom of the issue.

The minister is expected to appear before Parliament with officials of the VRA today to provide the house with an update on the interventions on the dams spillage so far.