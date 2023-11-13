Bunso Nsutam boundary dispute: Okyenhene rules in favour of Bunso

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and his council of Elders have successfully settled the age-long boundary dispute between the people of Bunso and Nsutam under the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area.

The ruling states that the area in dispute should be under the control of Bunsohene, Osabarima Abeam Ofori Aninktrah.

The dispute dates back to the 1920s.

The current arbitration and judgment by the Court of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on June 12, this year followed a brawl between the two factions over the erection of a signpost.

In his verdict, the Okyehene reminded the factions of their family ties and encouraged respect for one another and the need to live in harmony.

He said the area was under the jurisdiction of the Bunsohene, Osaberima Abeam Ofori Aninkrah, and not Nsutamhene, Osabarima Baafi Sarpong Kumankuma.

The Okyenhene stated that archival evidence indicated that on April 1971 the case was brought before Nana Ofori Atta II and the Executive Council which judgment was given in favour of the people of Bunso.

“Therefore, I hereby order that the area in dispute be under Bunso,” he stated.

The two towns in 1971 were under the leadership of Odikro Kofi Boateng of Nsutam and Odikro Baffour Obuom Darkwa of Bunso.