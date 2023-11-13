La Dade-Kotopon MCE hands over school blocks

Diana Mensah Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:00

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of La Dade-Kotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, has inaugurated and handed over two Junior High School blocks as part of assembly’s commitment to the progress of the municipality.

The project comprised a rehabilitated three -unit South La Estate ‘2’ Junior High School block worth GH¢548,831 and a new three-unit La Salem Junior High School blocks worth GH¢548,831.

The facility included fully furnished classrooms, an office, an ICT laboratory, a library and washrooms.

The project funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund was executed by Cameron Group International and Ellbus Company Limited under the supervision of the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Works Department.

The facilities are aimed to address the long-standing infrastructural problem of the schools and serve over one thousand school-going children within these two areas.

The rehabilitation of the South La Estate block commenced on May 26, 2023 and was substantially completed on September 26, 2023 while the construction of the La Salem Classroom Block commenced on January 31, 2023 and was substantially completed on September 30, 2023.

Commitment

Mr Nikoi said the construction was part of the projects he was undertaking to promote quality education in the assembly hence a testament of the Assembly’s commitment to the future, growth and prosperity of the municipality and potential of school children.

“With this new facility, we have taken a significant step to ensure we provide a decent, conducive and accessible educational facility for pupils in the municipality to learn.

The newly constructed block in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly

It unveils an additional fresh chapter in the journey of education, empowerment and progress of the school,” he said.

The project, he said, would give the children a solid foundation to education and enable them to discover their potential.



Structural Deficits

The head of contruction works, Ben Debrah, said the school had many structural defects hence the workers had to reingineer the structures.

Appreciation

The Headmistress of South La Estate ‘2’ Junior High School, Rasi Andriana Salifu, said the school block had been left dilapidated for many years and thanked the MCE for bringing relief to students and the teachers.