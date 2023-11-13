Graphic organises free health screening for Adabraka residents

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Nov - 13 - 2023 , 06:00

The Graphic Clinic, the healthcare wing of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), last Saturday screened over 600 people within Adabraka and surrounding communities in Accra for various health conditions at no cost.

The exercise, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) gesture to the community within the catchment area of the company’s operational headquarters, was held in partnership with some private corporate bodies.

Companies that supported the exercise included medical diagnostic provider, SYNLAB; Gokals Healthy Optionz and Serepa Dental Clinic.

It also received sponsorships from Melcom Care Foundation, Unicom Chemist, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Letap Pharmaceuticals Limited, Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals, Ernest Chemists Limited, Blue Skies and Pizzaman-Chickenman Fast Food Restaurant.

Patronage

As early as 7a.m., many beneficiaries had showed up to be screened and as part of the improved services, patrons were made to register on arrival, and then directed to the designated point of service which ensured efficient service and less time spent.

Some residents at the screening

Health staff on duty offered various services, including checking blood pressure, blood sugar levels, eyes, ears, and providing general wellness advice, all for free.

Beneficiaries also received relevant medication and counselling, while others were referred for further treatment in critical cases.

Corporate gesture

The Corporate Affairs Manager of the GCGL, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, said as a profit-oriented enterprise, the GCGL was happy to invest in the health of the residents of Adabraka as a way of giving back to the community in which it was located.

“So, for about 15 years now, we have been running this project.

The beneficiaries go beyond those within the circles of Adabraka,” he stressed.

Mr Arthur further explained that this year, the management of the company rolled out an efficient system to ensure that as many people as possible were attended to as fast as possible to avoid overcrowding, long queues and long waiting periods.

The eyes of a resident being examined at the health screening

“Last year, the organisation was a bit difficult, so you’d see a lot of people congregated here, and there was confusion as to who came first.

So this year, we rolled out an efficient system by numbering them, making the entire process smooth, and though there is a huge turn out, we don’t have people sitting in long queues or waiting for a long time to be attended to,” he said.

He also said as part of opening up to the community and in appreciation to the feedback from the annual health screening exercise, the Graphic Clinic, which for a long time had been the company’s internal medical facility, now offered healthcare services to the public.

After inspecting the process and briefly interacting with both the healthcare professionals and the beneficiaries, the Adabraka Mantse, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, said he was extremely impressed with what he had seen and how fluid the entire process had been.

Nii Adjabeng II said the company’s initiative, with support from the other enterprises, had made significant impact on the lives of people, and thus commended the GCGL for not relenting in helping families in its jurisdiction with free healthcare services on an annual basis for the past two decades.

He urged beneficiaries to take the advice from the medical team on their conditions seriously and encouraged them to use the services of the clinic, more so when it accepted the National Health Insurance card.

The Kokomlemle Mantse, Nii Tettey Obroni Onamonsro II, who accompanied Nii Adjabeng II to observe the exercise, called on the GCGL to extend the kind gesture to his people as well.

Some beneficiaries, in separate interviews, also expressed their gratitude to the GCGL for giving them the opportunity to access quality health care without any cost, and promised to always make themselves available, together with their friends and families, to take full advantage of the GCGL’s kind gesture.