World Cancer Day to be marked in Kumasi Monday

The President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, who is also the Princess of Jordan, will join the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to mark Ghana’s version of the World Cancer Day in Kumasi on Monday.
The UICC is a renowned international body, which has over the years been playing invaluable roles to help provide education and access to quality cancer treatment to people suffering from the disease in some selected cities across the globe, including Kumasi.
World Cancer Day
February 4 has been set aside globally to mark World Cancer Day and Ghana’s version of the 2019 National Cancer Day programme will take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
The historic programme is being held under the auspices of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kumasi Cancer City Project and the UICC.
Kumasi Cancer City Project
Kumasi was selected by the UICC as the fourth city in the world and the first in Africa to be part of the City Cancer Project C-Can 2025 during the 2017 World Leader’s Summit in Mexico.
This was after the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, had made a presentation which highlighted Kumasi’s readiness to be a key cancer city on the African continent.
UICC President’s visit
Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, will arrive in the country today and she will attend several important programmes, which are cancer related, before she finally departs on February 6, 2019.
Her visit to Kumasi clearly demonstrates the importance that the UICC attaches to Kumasi, which is the first city in Africa to be selected by the UICC as a key learning city for cancer control project.
Experts in the treatment of cancer in the country, including Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, President of the Breast Care International (BCI), Ghana, who is breast surgeon and other cancer experts in the country, will also be there.
The Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi and other dignitaries will grace the historic event.
Courtesy call on Otumfuo
As part of her visit, Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired will pay a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, in the morning of Monday, February 4, 2019.
She will also visit the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and hold talks with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Osei Mensah and the Executive Committee members UICC in Ghana, before she and the First Lady attend the climax of the National Cancer Day programme at the KNUST.
On Tuesday, Her Royal Highness, Dina Mired, will visit some selected paediatric cancer patients at Kumasi South Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), among other events.
She will also embark on an inspection tour of the C/Can Registry Offices in Kumasi.