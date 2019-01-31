The Mirror reverts to newsstands Saturday

The Mirror, Ghana’s most popular and biggest selling weekend newspaper, will revert to being published on Saturdays, instead of Fridays, as is currently the case.
Shortly after its establishment in 1953 as a Sunday publication, The Mirror was published on Saturdays until 2013 when the day of publication was changed to Fridays to increase its shelf life to two days.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Change
The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful, announced the change when he interacted with the management of GLICO Life, a life insurance company, who paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the GCGL in Accra yesterday.
Mr Afful explained that the move to revert the publishing day of the paper to Saturday was part of changes that the various GCGL brands would be undergoing this year.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
He explained that the change in the publication day was in response to calls by stakeholders, mainly readers, vendors and advertisers, who preferred to have their favourite weekend family and lifestyle newspaper on Saturdays.
"We have The Mirror, which is a family lifestyle brand, and there are things that we can do together around this particular brand," Mr Afful said.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said over the years the collaboration between the GCGL and GLICO Life had been strong and expressed the hope that the relationship would be deepened during his tenure as MD.
"There is so much that we can do together. We have a relationship and at this stage our hope is that we deepen that relationship and out of that there will be so much value on both sides," he said.
Partner The Mirror
The Director of Marketing at the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowah, added that some changes would accompany the return of the paper to the newsstands on Saturday and encouraged GLICO Life and other corporate bodies to consider being on the front page of The Mirror “when we move it back to Saturday in the next couple of weeks”.
He mentioned some contents of the paper to include exciting events and promotions, such as the ongoing ‘The Mirror Val’s Day treat’.
He said the winner could have a weekend stay at the Volta Hotel, Akosombo, a family spa treatment at Davies Palace, coupons for a romantic lunch date at the Swiss Spirit Hotel and many other surprise prizes this Valentine's Day.
Mr Sowah said the GCGL had a courier service that could promptly deliver the insurance company’s documents and parcels across the entire country.
He also urged GLICO Life to partner the GCGL in its first-ever Tertiary Business Sense Competition to be organised by the Graphic Business, which would be launched on Monday.
Packaging
The Managing Director of Graphic Packaging (G-PAK), a subsidiary of the GCGL, Mr James Dadzie, said his outfit was looking forward to more collaborations with GLICO this year, having worked with the insurance company on a few projects last year.
GLICO Life lauds GCGL
The Managing Director of GLICO Life, Mr Edward Forkuo Kyei, praised the GCGL for the contributions its brands had made towards improving the use of English among Ghanaians, while informing them.
He said many Ghanaians, including him, had been avid readers of the GCGL brands, especially the Daily Graphic and The Mirror, which had over the years been vital sources of information and knowledge.
"I can say today that Daily Graphic really helped me improve my English Language.
There were days when we would read everything in the paper, including the obituaries, and I also fell in love with the short stories in The Mirror.
You have done so well over the years and you are still doing well by moving towards the future with new technologies," Mr Forkuo said.
He said the team’s visit was to officially congratulate Mr Afful on his appointment as the MD of the GCGL.
The GLICO Life team included its Executive Director, Technical, Mame Dufie Acheampong-Kyei Obeng; the Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Nana Afua Rockson, and the Senior Corporate Affairs Marketing Officer, Ms Kukua Apprey.