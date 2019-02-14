French Embassy organises 2019 Goût de France

The French Embassy in Accra is organising a cooking contest to select a good chef to mark the celebration of this year’s Goût de France.
Known also as Good France, the embassy believes that celebrating the festival, through bringing people together to cook and dine, will further strengthen the ties between France and Ghana.
Good France is an annual and global festival of French gastronomy, held usually on March 21.
This year will mark the fifth edition and all restaurants are invited to register and delight their clients with a French-style meal.
Mr Duenas Yaren, who is charge of Public Relations at the French Embassy, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the event is organised and supported by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
French missions abroad also hold special activities for the occasion.
Mr Yaren said the finals of the chefs contest would take place on the evening of March 21 at the Residence of France.
Three finalists will prepare a French meal on the theme of Provence (the sun-kissed region in south-eastern France) and will each win exceptional prizes.
French meal
Touching on the contest, he said “Ghanaians who know more than a thing or two about cooking and think they can prepare a French meal for special guests can take part.”
He urged such people to go ahead and register to prove their worth in the contest, whose registration is open till February 15, 2019.
He said contestants needed to Ghanaians and have the passion for cooking.
He urged interested persons to register on the site: http://bit.ly/GoodFrance19GH before February 15, 2019 and send a short video (30 seconds max) to introduce themselves.
They are expected to say why they love cooking and why they desire to enter the contest.
Mr Yaren said it was important for the video to be an original reflection of who they are.
He told them that their video would be published on their social media networks and would be used to decide the best among them.