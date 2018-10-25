Ghanaians react to Prince Charles forthcoming visit to KNUST

BY: Kweku Zurek
Prince of Wales, Prince Charles
Some Ghanaians are reacting with amusement following an announcement that their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) during a visit to Ghana.

The couple are expected to visit Ghana on November 2 as part of a tour of three African countries.

The reactions to the disclosure that KNUST has been included in their itinerary stems from the fact that the university has been closed down indefinitely following a violent demonstration by the students on October 22.

At the moment, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the university campus with immediate effect.

All students including student leaders have vacated the campus with the only exception being foreign students.

Reacting to a Tweet by Clarence House (the official residence of the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles), some Ghanaians advised the British royals to look for alternatives.

Another tweeter, said the likelihood of the university being opened in a presentable condition and in time for the visit was low.

