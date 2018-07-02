Ghanaian Youth activist gets position on Commonwealth Youth Council

Ghanaian Youth Activist and Gender Advocate Abena Dugan
has been elected the new vice chair in charge of Partnership and Resources of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) .
The council is the largest and most diverse youth-led
Empowering commonwealth youth
She will team up with a nine-member executive with the responsibility of advancing the youth’s development agenda and engaging and empowering young people.
She won her elections in London as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 in a close contest.
She is a former Students Representative Council (SRC) Secretary of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and currently pursuing her Master’s in Development Finance at the University of Ghana.
Vision for the youth
She said she was grateful for the mandate to lead “this revolution, this crusade, this coming together of hands that will achieve a new order—one that shares a common commitment of building a better world on endless possibilities.”
She also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Ghana for the enormous support