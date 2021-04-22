Ghanaian entrepreneur recounts challenges of writing first book

Ghanaian entrepreneur and consultant, Derrick S. Vormawor has stated that one of the challenges of writing his first book was simplifying complex business concepts and tools in a way that readers could understand and implement.
He said the book titled; "SHOOT ‘EM DOWN" also has practical tips, exercises, and real case studies for readers to relate with.
It was released on March 2, 2021, and has already received some positive reviews from readers.
The book is a compilation of important tools, strategies and concepts to help entrepreneurs to build their businesses from the bottom up in the best way possible.
One of the most profound things captured in the book was the Business Model Map which makes it easier for entrepreneurs to model their businesses and convert their business ideas into actual companies.
Another chapter shares Derrick's practical experience when it comes to building a solid team from scratch.
The book has seven chapters which include the business model map, managing basic business crisis, and how to build business collaborations and partnerships. Overall, the book speaks to the African context of business in view of challenges, opportunities and the leadership mindset.
SHOOT ‘EM DOWN is available for purchase in Ghana at Cowrie Hub through the link: http://bit.ly/sedthebook . The book is also available on mybestselleruk.com and amazon.com
About Derrick S. Vormawor
Derrick is currently based in Germany and the CEO & Lead Consultant of Platinum Africa Solutions Limited (www.paslglobal.com), an International Marketing Strategists, Author and Speaker.
He consults for black-owned businesses and is also the consultant behind a number of successful startups and businesses in Ghana such as Black and Phamous Clothing, My Story Magazine, PGEES Kitchen, Exor Mines, among others.