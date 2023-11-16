Ghana wins best creative Stand at Intra-African Trade Fair

From Doreen Hammond, Cairo Nov - 16 - 2023 , 21:10

Ghana has won the best Stand for creativity at the Intra- African Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt which ended on Wednesday.

Nigeria won the overall best stand and other countries won in other categories.

The award was presented at the closing ceremony and received by the Director of Marketing, Mr George Ameyaw, GEPA, on behalf of the CEO, Dr Afua Asabea Asare.

The best creative stand at the fair

In his closing remarks, the chairperson of the IATF advisory council, Jean-Louis Ekra said he was happy about the success of the fair especially because it showed the immense potential of Africa.

Nigeria won the best country stand

He said the fair allowed Africa to share its stories, struggles and successes and also opened new doors. (Read GEPA leads Ghanaian exhibitors to Intra-African Trade Fair 2023 in Egypt)

He asked participants to reflect on the achievements of the fair and work in furtherance of the partnerships forged at the fair.

Bebun Arts from Cameroun displaying art work, some made with banana leaves, at the fair

In all, 1650 exhibitors from 45 African countries with 42 pavilions participated in the fair on the theme, “Connecting African Markets”.