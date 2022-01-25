Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal jointly establishing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana is on her way to establishing a domestic manufacturing plant for COVID-19 vaccines.
He said with the Presidents of Senegal, Mr Macky Sall, and Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, the three would inspect production facilities needed for that in Germany on February 16, 2022.Follow @Graphicgh
"We are going to build a pan African project with these two sister African states where initially the fill and finish plant will be located in Ghana.
"BioNtech of Germany, a health and technology company which now works with Pfizer, has agreed to be our partner and will contribute awesomely to the construction if a modern production facility for other vaccines such as those for malaria and tuberculosis in Ghana," President Akufo-Addo said.
President Akufo-Addo disclosed this when he opened the 73rd edition of the annual New Year School and Conference at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana at Legon on Tuesday (Jan 25, 2022).
He said the government would continue to work proactively to protect the citizens from the ravages of the pandemic.
He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to get vaccinated and help end the spread of the virus in the country.
He said the government was determined to work with all stakeholders through the COVID-19 crisis and all the challenges it had brought in its wake and appealed to all Ghanaians to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government as it worked to return the nation onto the path of progress and prosperity.