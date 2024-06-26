Next article: SSNIT drags railways MD to court for nonpayment of contributions

Ghana records over 3,000 cases of alcohol-related mental disorders in 2023

Kweku Zurek Jun - 26 - 2024 , 12:11

Ghana's Mental Health Authority has reported 3,765 cases of mental disorders linked to alcohol use in 2023, highlighting a growing trend of substance abuse-related mental health issues.

The authority in a statement released June 25, 2024, to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also documented 5,554 cases of mental disorders due to other psychoactive substances.

The statement mentioned a concerning five-year increase in such cases, with data from the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) showing a rise from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023.

The most affected age group is 20-34 years, but alarmingly, children as young as 10-14 years are also presenting with drug-related conditions.

This year's theme, "Evidence is clear: Invest in prevention," reaffirms the authority's commitment to addressing the challenges and effects of drug abuse in Ghana.

The Mental Health Authority has partnered with stakeholders to combat the issue through education, publication, and policy advocacy, emphasizing the need for increased investment in prevention and evidence-based interventions.

“Data from DHIMS consistently lists mental disorders due to alcohol and other psychoactive substances among the top ten causes of mental health outpatient attendance. In 2023, there were 3,765 cases of mental disorders related to alcohol use and 5,554 cases linked to other psychoactive substances," the statement said.