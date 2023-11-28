Wenchi Diocese 20th anniversary service: Desire to grow into stature of Christ - Methodist Bishop to Christians

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah Nov - 28 - 2023 , 08:54

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Professor Paul Boafo, has admonished Christians to strive towards transformed lives powered by sound teachings.

"The Methodist Christian desires to grow into the nature and stature of Christ.

To this end we become mature, and no longer tossed by deceptive wind of teachings by cunning craftiness of men in the streets, airwaves and on televisions," he stated.

Most Rev. Prof. Boafo gave this admonition in an address read on his behalf by the Lay President of the Church, Kwasi Atta-Antwi, during a special 20th anniversary thanksgiving service of the creation of the Wenchi Diocese at Wenchi last Saturday.

The anniversary was celebrated on the theme: "Celebrating 20 years of God’s goodness and love as a diocese: Sustaining the transformed life in Jesus Christ."

Most Rev. Boafo said the 20th anniversary of the Wenchi Diocese had come at a time when the Methodist Church was moving towards a strategic plan dubbed "Agenda for growth".

He called for an intense teaching ministry based on the church's faith and doctrine as enshrined in the Holy Scriptures.

Creation

The Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese, Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam, said the diocese was carved out of the Sunyani Diocese in 2003.

He said the diocese which started with seven dioceses now had 16 dioceses with 51 active ministers and 10 supernumeraries (retired ministers).

He announced that efforts were being made towards the creation of another diocese out of the Wenchi Diocese with Techiman as its seat.

That, according to him, was being done to ease the burden of the Wenchi Diocese, which stretched from Sampa to Kintampo and to the banks of the Black Volta and then from Tanoso, near Techiman to New Longoro and beyond.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi, Alexander Obuor Damoah, acknowledged the immense contribution of the Methodist Church to people in the Wenchi Municipality.

He said the church had 14 basic schools within the various communities, a senior high school and a campus of the Methodist University at Wenchi.

That, Mr Damoah said, had gone a long way to empower a lot of people with the requisite qualifications that had enabled them to gain employment in the various sectors.

He said the Methodist Church had contributed to health through the establishment of facilities in some communities and mentioned the Wenchi Methodist Hospital which currently catered for people beyond the borders of Ghana.

Mr Damoah pledged that the Wenchi Municipal Assembly would always collaborate with the Wenchi Methodist Diocese to bring the desired development to people of the area.

In a sermon, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Michael Bossman, challenged Christians to study the word of God in order not to be blown away by the peddling of the adulterated gospel.