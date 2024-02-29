Time to set up global consortium of salt producers — Dr McKorley

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 29 - 2024 , 06:39

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel Mckorley, has called for the establishment of a global consortium of salt producers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies to foster knowledge sharing and streamline the supply chains of pharmaceutical sodium chloride.

That, he said, was to mitigate potential shortages, among other things.

"With the global demand for pharmaceutical sodium chloride on the rise, it is imperative that key stakeholders actively collaborate to ensure a stable supply," he said.

Dr McKorley said that at the International Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals 2024 in Gujarat, India.

The conference, the biggest salt and marine chemical conference in the world, was to address the opportunities and challenges facing the salt and marine chemicals industry.

It serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking and collaborative efforts to ensure a sustainable future for the salt industry worldwide.

Participants in the global Conference on Advances in Salt and Marine Chemicals in Gujarat, India

Dr Mckorley speaking at the Global Salt Scenario, Salt Production Technologies and Transport Logistics Session of the event, which he chaired, said to overcome the issues and prospects faced by the Indian salt industry, "we need to embrace technological advancements".

"I suggest investing in research and development to develop innovative salt harvesting techniques such as automated mining, drone technology and advanced purification methods, ensuring efficiency, productivity and minimising environmental impact," he emphasised.

Transport solutions

He said the transportation and logistics of salt were crucial factors in meeting demand efficiently and cost-effectively so: "Let us explore the development of sustainable transport solutions such as electrification of transportation fleets, utilisation of renewable energy for logistics, and the implementation of smart logistics systems to optimise routes and reduce carbon emissions".

Market expansion

Dr Mckorley said the emergence of new salt sources from brine mining and brine recovery presented both challenges and opportunities and, therefore, proposed exploring partnerships with brine mining companies to tap into that potential while ensuring sustainable practices.

Additionally, he urged stakeholders to encourage the identification of innovative applications for salt products beyond the traditional markets, such as using salt as a renewable energy storage medium or exploring its potential in the field of biotechnology.

He said solar salt and marine chemicals technologies held immense promise for sustainable salt production and resource recovery.

"I recommend supporting research and development initiatives to improve the efficiency and scalability of solar salt production methods.

Furthermore, let us explore the utilisation of marine chemicals for value-added products, such as algae-based biofuels or pharmaceutical-grade compounds derived from marine sources," he said.

Attention

The global salt scenario, salt production technologies and transport logistics, Dr McKorley said, demanded their collective attention, emphasising that: "Through collaboration, technological advancements, sustainable transport solutions, market diversification and the harnessing of solar salt and marine chemicals, we can shape a future where the salt industry thrives, meets global demand and ensures the well-being of our planet.”