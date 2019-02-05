Three convicted for forcing students to eat raw chicken

Three of the four persons arrested for forcing three students to eat raw chicken have been convicted by the Akomadan District Court.
The convicts, Abukari Anaba, Prince Antwi and Peter Owusu Oduomi, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit and assault; and were convicted on their own plea.
They were each fined GH₵3,000 or in default, serve 12 months jail term with hard labour.
They were also ordered by the court to pay a total of GH₵3,000 to the victims.
Bench warrant
The court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a fifth suspect, Kwaku Antwi, who is currently at large.
The fourth suspect, Osei Francis, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was admitted to a bail sum of GH₵10, 000 with two sureties.
Facts
The facts of the case as presented to the court by Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Mr Edmund Nyamekye were that on January 21, this year, the three students from Akomadan, who are all juveniles, were arrested by the convicts for allegedly stealing a fowl which they were preparing to cook.
He said the convicts made the juveniles eat the raw chicken and made a video of it which went viral.
Mr Nyamekye said when the District Command got wind of the wind, it instituted an investigation which led to the arrest of the four and charged them for the offence.