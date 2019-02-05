TIGER Eye PI submits tape to police ; To assist in investigations over Suale’s murder

Tigar Eye PI, a public-spirited investigative firm, has submitted a tape to the police to assist them in their investigations into the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.
The tape contains threats on the life of the assassinated under-cover journalist and another member of the team who worked on a documentary dubbed ‘Number 12.’
According to the firm, the tape was submitted about two weeks ago.
Statement
A statement issued by the firm further noted that upon an invitation by the police, ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, met with the police on January 31, 2019, to provide them with further details about the tape and circumstances surrounding it and why Tiger eye believed it was of significance to their investigations into the matter.
“Prior to Ahmed’s death, both Ahmed and Anas were constantly meeting the police and the Attorney General over the prosecution of persons mentioned and showed in No.12.
“Tiger eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas will continue to collaborate with the police and Attorney General for effective investigations and eventual prosecution,” the statement said.
Anas devastated
A devastated Anas Aremeyaw Anas told the Daily Graphic that he was pained by Ahmed’s death but indicated that the team would not relent in its efforts to seek justice for him.
He also assured Ghanaians he was focused on contributing to the fight against corruption.
Background
The murder of Ahmed, 31, on January 16, 2019, rocked the nation, with the President calling for a swift action from the police to investigate the incident.
Ahmed played a role in undercover investigations that collapsed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and caused the world football governing body (FIFA) to dismiss the GFA President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.
The lawyer of Tiger Eye PI, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, also appealed to the police to investigate Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), who took Tiger Eye PI to task and proceeded to unmask the deceased.
According to the counsel, the MP endangered the life of the deceased when he (MP) recklessly showed his pictures on national television and incited the public to attack him.
