Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence - A threat to democratic gains

The Founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Samuel Korankye Ankrah has condemned the recent violence of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by- election in the Greater Accra Region.
According to him, the incident is a threat to Democratic gains of the country.
Making the call on his Facebook page, the Apostle General as he is popularly called, urged all community members, party leaders and the national security agencies to work together in restoring the peace and order past citizens fought to maintain.
“The unfortunate incidents occasioning the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is not a good testimony of our democratic gains and the peace that citizens of this dear nation have fought for. Our personal differences and interests must be laid aside for peace and unity to prevail as we take this important step to further establish and entrench our democracy,” he said.
He further advice all political and Christian bodies, to do everything in their power to prevent lives and properties from being destroyed.
