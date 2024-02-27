Next article: Stroke leading cause of deaths at Eastern Regional Hospital

Tamale residents benefit from free health screening

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 27 - 2024 , 06:20

More than 350 residents of Vittin, Kukuo and their environs in the Tamale Metropolis have benefited from free medical health screening exercises organised by ASA Savings and Loans.

Beneficiaries were screened for blood pressure (BP), diabetes, hepatitis B, malaria, dental diseases, cholesterol, sugar level and eye infections.

A team of health professionals made up of nurses, midwives, eye specialists, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and medical doctors attended to the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries were given free medication and counselling, while those identified with critical conditions were referred to various health facilities for further diagnoses and medical care.

The exercise formed part of the institution's corporate social responsibility to give back to society and customers in its operational areas.

Free health care

During the exercise last Friday, the Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Mohammed Sadik, said the motive behind the initiative was to help their clients, especially those who could not afford to access health care.

He stated: “We have brought quality healthcare delivery to the doorstep of residents and our clients for them to know their health status because many of them are unable to undertake regular check-ups due to lack of funds".

For his part, the leader of the medical team, Jalal-Deen Abdul Razak, advised the public to regularly visit health facilities for check-ups to help improve their well-being.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Daily Graphic expressed gratitude to the financial institution for the gesture and said through screening they had been able to know their health status.