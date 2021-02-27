Susu collector charged for beating wife

A 63-year-old “susu collector” has been dragged to an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly beating his 64-year-old wife (name withheld) with a metal object upon suspicion that she was receiving telephone calls from her alleged boyfriend.
When he appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, the accused, Richard Odonkor, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm.
The case was adjourned to March 15 this year for a Case Management Conference (CMC).
ADR failed
The couple have not been able to resolve the issue through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).
Odonkor has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with three sureties, two of which are to be justified.
The court also ordered the prosecution to file its witness statement and all documents the court would rely on and serve same on the accused person.
The facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector, Judith B. Asante, were that the complainant was the wife of Odonkor and both lived at Teshie in Accra.
The prosecutor said there had been a misunderstanding between the two for some time now which often resulted in arguments in which the accused person had been accusing the complainant of picking calls in the night suspected to be from her boyfriend.
Chief Inspector Asante said on January 15, this year, about 2:00 a.m., an argument ensued between the two again and in the process Odonkor attacked his wife and in the course of the melee used a metal object to beat her severely, injuring her in the process.
According to the prosecutor, Odonkor’s wife managed to free herself and went to lodge a complaint with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Nungua Police Station.
She was handed a medical report to go to hospital for treatment.
The prosecutor said a full health report on Odonkor’s wife was later submitted to the police, following which Odonkor was arrested.
He was subsequently charged with the offence of causing harm following investigations.