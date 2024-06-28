Strive to maintain leadership qualities • Akyem Kotoku Krontihene to chiefs

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jun - 28 - 2024 , 09:57

The Krontihene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh II, has stressed the need for chiefs to strive to sustain the sterling qualities that convinced their kingmakers to nominate and install them as community leaders.

He, therefore, urged them to be humble, law-abiding and eschew ostentatious lifestyles. Obrempong Kyereh gave the advice when the newly installed Tufuhene of Akyem Oda, Nana Owusu Ampem II, swore the oath of allegiance to him at his palace at Oda last Monday.

Known in private life as Kingsley Kwabena Owusu, the new Tufuhene is a production superintendent at the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) in Tema.

Obrempong Saforo Kyereh enjoined Nana Ampem not to lord it over his subjects, but to try to accept constructive criticisms to put him on his toes at all times to ensure the success of his reign.

He further admonished him to use his influential position in society to encourage investors to establish businesses in the area to absorb some of the unemployed youth.

Obrempong Saforo Kyereh advised the people not to undermine Nana Ampem's administration with chieftaincy disputes.

Appreciation

In his maiden speech, Nana Ampem expressed his appreciation to the kingmakers for the trust and confidence reposed in him and promised to live up to expectations. He called for massive support from his subjects to enable him to contribute his quota towards the development of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.

Touching on the upcoming general election, Nana Ampem advised the youth not to allow themselves to be influenced by money to engage in violence before, during and after the polls, to sustain the prevailing peace and unity in the country.

Other traditional rulers who took turns to advise Nana Ampem included the Akyem Ayirebihene, Nana Asare Duodu Gyimah III, and the Ekuonahene of Oda, Nana Okyere Boamah.

Workers of CPC from Tema led by the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Theodore Sackey, attended the ceremony.