We don't have capacity to dredge Odaw River - Accra Mayor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah is appealing to the Ministry of Works and Housing to help desilt the Odaw River in order to help prevent flooding within the Accra metropolis when the rains start.
According to him, the assembly does not have the capacity to dredge the Odaw River, which receives most of the waste water within the metropolis and channel them to the sea.
Mr Sowah who was speaking on Accra-based Star FM, said his outfit has reached out to the Ministry of Works and Housing on the issue but he is yet to receive any feedback from the ministry.
"If it rains heavily tomorrow, there is going to be a challenge around the Odaw areas," he observed, noting that "the Odaw River is chocked and will become a big challenge to the AMA in saving lives in case the heavy down pours begin.”
Mr Sowah, however, explained that government has secured an initial funding of US$150, 000,000 from the World Bank to construct a storm drain under the Greater Accra Climate Resilient and Integrated Development Project to help solve the perennial flooding in Accra and its environs.
He further said that the AMA is waiting for the Works and Housing for response to enable solve the situation at the Odaw River as soon as possible before the rains begin.